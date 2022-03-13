Living in a global space encourages interdependency for the manufacturing and trading of goods and commerce. This means no country a part of that global space is isolated from issues impacting other countries.
When war or disease negatively impacts the economy of a country across the hemisphere, it negatively impacts the stateside economy in the United States by default.
This phenomenon has been highlighted by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and now the war in Ukraine.
“We’re in a global space, right? So I think everybody by now knows that whatever impacts countries in Asia or whatever continent, also impacts the United States. Because the way it works as far as product is, you have your raw materials, then you have your other parts to it and then you have your finished goods, right,” said Lionel Wright, assistant professor of logistics at Athens State University. “No particular country manufacturers everything. All countries are dependent on other countries, exports or imports to kind of, you know, manufacture.”
The onset of COVID-19 brought a screeching halt to manufacturing and commerce in many countries across the globe.
“What COVID has done is basically kind of highlighted some of the weaknesses in the supply chain. From the perspective of whether it’s the country who’s directly dealing with COVID in a bad way where a lot of times then that means they’re closed, their country’s closed to importing or exporting or it’s countries who are coming back from that,” said Wright.
High import and export countries such as China, Taiwan, Mexico, Germany and South Africa experienced COVID-19 related job loss, shutdowns and restrictions during 2020 and 2021, leading to a breakdown in manufacturing and logistics that is still felt in 2022.
Both abroad and stateside, the global space is experiencing a shortage of truck drivers and dock workers, causing goods to sit in ports and warehouses for extended periods of time.
“I think the logistics piece of it is getting impacted a lot right now and the fact that a lot of raw material and resources are external to the United States global. So that’s what’s happening now because you find a lot of the shipping lines are kind of backed up. Transportation is backed up,” said Wright. “What you’re not talking about is there’s a shortage of drivers.”
This phenomenon is no new occurrence, however. Hurricane Katrina, the 2011 Tsunami in Japan and the conflict in the middle east are all events in recent history that have caused global supply chain disruptions.
“Keep in mind, disruptions are something that has happened for a long time. They’ve always been a part of supply chains,” said Wright.
Right now, many people are most concerned about prices as the pump. As of March 11, the average price per gallon for unleaded gasoline in Alabama exceeds four dollars.
“Oil has been catching everyone’s attention and will continue to do so for a while,” Bill Wilkes, professor of economics as ASU said.
Oil is a volatile market commodity. Many events throughout the last 20 years have caused the price of oil to temporarily increase.
Russia and Ukraine are large suppliers of oil, especially to Europe. The war in Ukraine, and the consequential sanctions against Russia, have negatively impacted the oil industry in Europe, and consequently in the U.S.
“Keep in mind that there’s a lot of resources that come out of Ukraine, particularly supporting Europe which, in turn, we
get support from. So, for instance, the majority of the natural gas that supports Europe comes from Russia and Ukraine in that region, right? So then that’s impacting prices in Europe, that’s impacting oil,” said Wright. “In fact, oil is projected right now, based on what’s going on if it keeps going, to go as high as maybe $150 per barrel even more.”
Consumers at the pump are the ones suffering the most from the increase in oil prices. People are spending more money at the pump and, consequently, less money elsewhere.
“Anytime prices go up, it is a tax on consumers. When prices go up, people have less money to spend on things they would normally spend it on,” Wilkes said.
Wright believes a technological revolution may be part of the solution for stabilizing the global space.
“Keep in mind also, what COVID has highlighted is the fact that we’re in a revolution, right? Simply kind of just like how we had the industrial revolution, when we went from assembly lines and everything being handmade and hand driven to more mechanical steel iron ore. Now we’re in a technological revolution,” said Wright. “It’s highlighted that we need to use more of this virtual space, robotics, artificial intelligence, data analytics, a lot of those things that we need to use, particularly.”
By utilizing technology, businesses can continue operating, even when personnel are negatively impacted by events like widespread disease.
“I think what we need to also do is start employing technology, you know, moving over to this innovation, technological revolution, A lot of people see technology kind of like, I hate to say this, but almost like the Antichrist, where they look at it from the perspective of we’re retooling the force,” said Wright.
The workforce can be retrained to maintain, repair and innovate manufacturing technology. The technicians who ensure the systems remain operational could be paid a higher wage than a standard line worker, creating a better workforce.
The road to this kind of innovation is slow, but it would allow companies to be better prepared for incidents such as COVID-19.
Right now, local industries do not have the workers to keep up with the demand from customers.
“Local industries are not hurting for customers, but for people to provide a service,” Wilkes said.
In response to COVID-19 and other global events, many companies are bringing their industry back stateside. This keeps raw materials within the country, allowing companies to avoid many of the logistic issues they have experienced during the pandemic.
“What that did was once COVID came into play, now your raw material and your commodities are kind of far away from home. So a lot of people are saying reshoring is kind of bringing that back,” said Wright.
Many companies are having to close their doors because they cannot afford to buy raw materials from suppliers who are charging a higher price.
Less suppliers are in the marketplace, which allows them a higher ground when negotiating prices, since businesses do not have as many options.
“Now it’s kind of flipped, where the suppliers now have the leverage because you find only one or two companies or suppliers that have raw material that certain companies need, they can now leverage to charge a higher price or they can basically say, ‘well, I’m not going to sell it to you,’” said Wright.
“I don’t see a depression, but there is still a lot of uncertainty in our economy,” Wilkes said.
