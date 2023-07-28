The Full Tummy Project, a dedicated non-profit organization committed to ending hunger and food insecurity in Athens, Alabama, proudly announces the appointment of a new Director, Amanda Jones. Amanda is a native of Athens and has four boys that attend Athens City Schools. Amanda has been involved in several non-profits, so she is well-versed and eager to get started. She brings excitement and a fresh vision to the project.
Past Director, Regina Kyle, led the project since 2016. In her tenure, she secured sponsors for all seven Athens City Schools, established the project as a 501c3, and led fundraising efforts to support the project. Regina says, “the Full Tummy Project is near and dear to my heart. I will continue to support the project by serving on the Board and being a mentor to Amanda. I am grateful for the opportunity that was put in front of me many years ago. I wasn’t receptive to taking it on at first, but God has certainly blessed me through it. I have faith that Amanda is going to do a fabulous job leading the project, so I am at peace with the changes ahead.”
As the Full Tummy Project moves into this exciting new phase, the organization calls on local businesses, community members, and philanthropic partners to rally behind the Full Tummy Project. By joining forces, we can create a more resilient, food-secure Athens.
To learn more about the Full Tummy Project, its mission, and how to get involved, please reach out via email to: thefulltummyproject@gmail.com
