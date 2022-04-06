The dates have been set for the 40th Annual Limestone Sheriff’s Rodeo, hosted by the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office. The rodeo will take place May 20 and 21 at the Limestone Sheriff’s Rodeo Arena located on Hwy. 99. Several family-friendly events will be held in the week leading up to the rodeo weekend.
The week will kick off on Monday, May 16, with the Cast Products, Inc. Street Dance on the Courthouse Square starting at 6 p.m. Tomcat and Bark the Dawg will provide the music.
On Thursday, May 19, the gates at the arena will open at 8 a.m. for slack competition for team roping contestants and contestant overflow. The competition will begin at 9 a.m. Admission is $5.
A special event is scheduled for those in the community with special needs. The Special Needs Rodeo, sponsored by Allen Brown Heating and Cooling, American Detention Services, and Turner Beverage Company of Huntsville, will take place Friday, May 20, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the arena.
The gates will open at 6 p.m. for the main events on Friday and Saturday nights. Competition will begin at 8 p.m. Cowboys and cowgirls will compete in many events including: bareback bronc riding, calf roping, break-away roping, steer wrestling, saddle bronc riding, barrel racing and bull riding. They will compete for prize money.
The crowd will be entertained by professional rodeo clowns, chuck wagon races and other performers.
Daily ticket prices are adults $15 (advance) or $17 (gate) and children 12 years and younger $10 (advance) or $12 (gate). Tickets may be purchased in advance at the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office or online at www.limestonesheriffrodeo.com/tickets.
The Limestone Sheriff’s Rodeo is produced by the Lone Star Rodeo Company and is held at the Limestone Sheriff’s Rodeo Arena located on Alabama Hwy. 99 west of Athens. All proceeds are used to benefit the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office.
