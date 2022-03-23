Roy L. Hill, 70 of Athens, passed away on March 16, 2022 at his residence. He was born on May 6, 1951 in Limestone County, and was a retired mechanic. He is survived by his Daughter: Connie (Kris) Fries, Sons: Roy (Jenny) Hill, Corey (Colleen) Hill all of Sylvania, Ohio, Sister: Ruby of Tole…