Small businesses are the foundation of a community. Shopping at locally owned small businesses keeps money circulating in the community, sustains families and changes lives.
“Small businesses fuel our economy; small businesses are the backbone of our economy and our success depends on its sustainability. As a consumer, you can make a conscious decision that helps support the small business community. Small businesses build community. They are the character and charm that make people want to live, work and plan in Athens-Limestone County,” said Pammie Jimmar, president of the Greater Limestone Chamber of Commerce.
While Athens celebrates Small Business Saturday every year, consumers must support the businesses year around.
This support is as simple as buying produce at the corner market, sourcing clothing from local boutiques and getting morning coffee from a locally owned shop rather than a big brand. These small decisions have a significant impact on the community.
“By supporting a small business, you’re also supporting the local community. Every purchase made from small businesses helps the owner provide wages and salaries for their workers and puts food on the
table for the families of their workers. Spending money with a local small business helps to stimulate the local economy and keep business booming within the local region. Small businesses develop relationships with their customers and bring business back down to a personal level,” said Jimmar.
Supporting local small businesses can be as simple as sharing experiences on your chosen social media platform and recommending companies by word of mouth.
“Locals can support small businesses both as a consumer and as a corporate partner. Engage them on social media like sharing, retweeting, etc. Always think small and local when shopping or dining, so that you continue to support your own community. Recommend them to your personal network by a personal endorsement — this goes a long way,” said Jimmar.
The Chamber of Commerce is a resource vital to the growth, outreach and success of local businesses and the community surrounding them. They provide resources, training and a community for business owners to work and grow together.
“The chamber is an advocate and resource for the local business community. It offers many opportunities for education on professional skills training, connections with potential corporate and community partners and engagement with potential clients within the community. The chamber is in the business of serving local businesses,” said Jimmar.
It offers developmental classes, community partnerships, networking, training and other resources to help people create and sustain small businesses.
“Community partnerships such as SBDC Business Advisors are specifically designed to help start small businesses; plus there are many other monthly and quarterly resources, events, training classes and business development classes that provide valuable resources to small businesses. These are some of the opportunities that allow small businesses to build bridges to relationships that will help grow their business and market their product and services,” said Jimmar.
The chamber encourages consumers and business owners to support local small businesses as much as possible.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.