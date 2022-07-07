Since Roe v. Wade was overturned by the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization decision on June 24, 2022, advocates, constituents, and political leaders on both sides of the aisle in Alabama have discussed what this decision means for reproductive healthcare and other key social issues.
Immediate party reaction
Alabama GOP Chairman John Wahl, from Limestone County, released a statement on June 24 conveying the party’s response to the court decision.
“The Alabama Republican Party believes that every life is precious and should be protected and celebrated. I cannot communicate how excited I am about the possibility of correcting the tragedy of Roe v. Wade and restoring the sanctity of life. It gives me hope in the ideals of individual liberty and protecting the rights of every person from the moment of conception to the grave,” said Wahl.
Wahl went on to say, “the Alabama Republican Party will continue its work with our state leaders on measures that will help expectant and new mothers, as well as the children of our state. We will also fight to cut bureaucratic red tape to make adoptions easier and more cost-effective for families. We must help and protect both the born and the unborn, take care of those in need, and provide viable alternatives for those facing difficult situations. We care about and love both the mothers and the babies of our state.”
In contrast, the Alabama Democratic Party expressed concerns for what the decision means for reproductive healthcare and human rights.
ADP Chair Chris England and Political Director Dexter Strong released statements online following the court decision.
“Abortions are now illegal in Alabama. It doesn’t stop there, though. Not only can anyone, even the woman seeking the abortion, be prosecuted, but also anyone can be prosecuted for conspiracy if they help someone either get or even plan to get an abortion in another state,” said England. “Justice Thomas mentioning Griswald, Lawrence, and Obergefell in his concurring opinion was not done just for the hell of it. It was essentially an invitation for states to pass laws to challenge those opinions. Make no mistake, substantive due process rights are now on the menu.”
“I don’t think there’s any room for a government official to dictate to families. Even if it’s just a family of one, on what they should do with their bodies,” said Strong, who lives in Madison County.
Impact on lower income residents
Benard Simelton, the President of the Alabama NAACP which is headquartered in Limestone County, spoke with The News Courier regarding his concerns over the court decision.
Simelton noted this decision will impact people who are unable to travel to other states for abortive care, including lower income Black residents.
“I think the biggest immediate impact is going to be access to healthcare and for women. Alabama doesn’t have a lot of clinics anyway, and for women who need that particular care, it’s going to limit their access. For those who can afford it, they’ll be able to go other places to states that do offer that type of care. I think it’s going to affect African Americans because African Americans are less likely to have the ability or money as well as transportation to travel out of state to have that procedure done,” said Simelton.
Simelton is concerned lower income women will make a desperate decision to perform at-home or back-alley abortions on themselves, noting this decision restricts access to safe and legal abortions.
“I think it’s going to result in some people going to someone that doesn’t know what they’re doing, or some moms getting so desperate that they’re going to try to do something themselves, either something they would have seen on YouTube or something they have read on Facebook or other social media. We pray that that doesn’t happen, but sometimes people who are in a desperate situation they do things that they normally would not have done. If you don’t have access or the ability to have proper counseling and things like that, you will make a rash decision that will in the end not be the best choice,” said Simelton.
In contrast, Limestone resident Sommer Adams believes a majority of women will continue to carry a pregnancy if there is no option for legal abortion.
“I was both shocked and overjoyed to see Roe overturned. It will save countless lives. I read that between 65-75 percent of mothers, when denied a legal abortion, will then choose to carry to term. But it is important to note that the Supreme Court has not placed a nationwide ban on abortion. They simply handed the power back to the states, for each one makes its own laws ... This is just one area where people seem to be confused about the facts,” said Adams.
Adams reminded people medically necessary abortions are still legal in Alabama in certain cases.
“I’m concerned with the amount of misinformation and fear mongering on social media. I’ve seen posts and stories claiming that certain medically necessary treatments for women are now going to be illegal in the states with stricter abortion laws. This couldn’t be further from the truth. These procedures include a D&C (sometimes needed after a natural miscarriage), a salpingectomy (life-saving treatment for a woman who experiences an ectopic pregnancy), or even a preterm parturition (premature birth in order to save a mother’s life). None of these things have been made illegal anywhere in the US. But false claims are being circulated, and many women are scared. That’s why it is so important that we research carefully, and correct misinformation when we see it,” said Adams.
Adams went on to note the amount of support women carrying unwanted pregnancies will need now.
“Of course, the biggest concern that I have is the number of pregnant women who will need our support. The pro-life movement has more work to do than ever before. For those who want to help, there are many charities and groups we can give our time and resources to,” said Adams. “All of that to say: our work has just begun. While I am grateful that abortions will be less common, we can’t stop here. We must work together to make abortion unthinkable.”
Codifying Roe v. Wade
Simelton believes access to abortion healthcare should be codified at the state and federal level, but that such legislation won’t be possible for several years.
He noted while the House could see success in getting legislation through, the bill would ultimately die in the Senate.
“I think even if there were some other type of case that was brought before the Supreme Court, they wouldn’t reverse the decision anytime soon. The legislative process I think is going to take years. When I say years, I don’t mean one or two years. I’m talking about four or five years. I think legislators are going to see really what impact this is going to have. They’re going to wait and see what pregnant moms are going to do. Are they going to revert back to some of these things they did before Roe versus Wade and at that point there may be some move to codify Roe versus Wade in legislation,” said Simelton.
Due to the current election climate, Simelton doesn’t believe many politicians will voice strong opinions in either direction until the general election concludes.
“I just don’t think especially on the federal side, there aren’t enough votes to pass any type of legislation, and of course with the election coming up, people are certainly not going to make too many movements one way or the other, you know, some will but those who are running for office who are not currently in office I don’t think they’re going to come out too forceful for or against this,” said Simelton.
Neil Rafferty, the representative from Alabama House District 54 which includes part of Birmingham, reminded readers decisions regarding reproductive healthcare is now at the state level.
“I think the most immediate thing is making sure people understand that this decision is now within the hands of your state legislators,” said Rafferty.
Exercising voting rights
Simelton encouraged voters to get out and exercise their voting rights to keep elected officials accountable.
“I know, in Alabama, a lot of people say it’s not going to make a difference. I don’t take for granted that Ivey is going to be reelected governor. I don’t take it for granted that Dale Strong is going to be elected to Congress or Katie Britt is going to be elected to the Senate. Even those who are on the same side of the issues that we are, they have to make themselves known. So that, if their opponent does win, at least their opponent will know that someone is watching what they’re doing and that we’re going to hold them accountable for the decision and how they vote on legislation and the critical decisions that they make. Not only in the case of Roe versus Wade but in other critical decisions for the state of Alabama,” said Simelton.
He reminded voters of the importance of casting a ballot during elections, even if you think your preferred candidate doesn’t have a chance.
“Voting rights are one of those things that we have been pushing for since the Supreme Court overturned a portion of the Voting Rights Act of 1965 back in 2013. We still feel that that needs to be re-examined in legislation. There have been several bills, such as the John Lewis Advancement Act that had been introduced that have passed in the House but don’t have the votes in the Senate because the Senate does not have enough votes to stop a filibuster. It just kind of floats out there in the Senate. So voting is very important. Regardless of if you feel that your candidate has a chance, you still need to get out there and vote,” said Simelton.
Rafferty noted a reduced Democratic voter turnout in recent elections.
“I think the most important and immediate thing that we can do is make sure that we elect more Democrats and more pro-choice, pro-woman, candidates and I think that that’s the fundamental thing,” said Rafferty. “We have hugely reduced turnout for Democrats. So, we need Democrats to be getting up and getting out to vote.”
The News Courier requested statements from the Limestone Democratic Party and the Limestone Republican Party but did not receive a response as of press time.
Commented
