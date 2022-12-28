The Salty Cod Pub coming to Athens in Spring 2023

Downtown Athens will soon have a new eatery and pub as The Salty Cod Pub is projected to open in Spring 2023.
According to the pub’s Facebook page, The Salty Cod is “a traditional British pub specializing in authentic fish and chips, rotisserie chicken suppers, Italian gelato and desserts, European and Domestic beers and ales, wine, liquor, dry aged meats, specialty seafood, and much more.”
The Salty Cod will be located at 309 West Market Street in Athens.
