The residents of the Beaty Historic District have started a new holiday tradition in 2021.
Passersbys might have noticed the streets lined with large balls of white lights.
East, Lee, Beaty and Washington streets are brimming with the large, hanging Christmas balls, creating a bit of magic and cheer.
According to Beaty Historic District resident Missy Greenhaw, the idea for the Christmas balls came about in a Beaty Historic District Facebook group. One member of the page had seen the idea and suggested it to their neighbors.
Loving the new idea, the neighbors held a workshop to make the balls from chicken wire wrapped in white lights.
“In our front yard, we have a set of three and a set of two lit up Christmas balls. East Street is really pretty.
“Its like you’re driving through a Christmas tree,” Greenhaw said. In just its first year, the neighborhood had close to 50 balls that can be seen hanging throughout the historic district.
The hope is that the idea will spread to other streets and homes, thus establishing another wonderful Christmas tradition in Athens and Limestone County.
