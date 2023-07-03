Aaron Wickham, The Turf Tamer, has once again created a patriotic masterpiece using his yard as the canvas. Each year, he creates the patriotic display at his home in Legacy Grove Subdivision for everyone to enjoy.
This is the fifth year the Wickham family has transformed their home and lawn on Whispering Lane into a unique patriotic expression.
Wickham, who works in the lawn and garden industry, took his knowledge of lawns and desire to do something different and used it as his inspiration. This year, the yard is edged with red, white, and blue stars with “USA” prominently cut into his beautiful lawn. Once again, the display features Wickham’s appreciation for the military with a saluting soldier.
Wickham told the News Courier in 2022, “It’s a blank canvas. You can paint it with cutting grass. I did 9/11 last year and Fourth of July. A bunch of my family members are military, but I never joined. There are so many ways you can show your appreciation. I am a grass guy, so this is the way I figured I could do it.”
“You have to have your grass really short so there is a contrast. My grass is a half inch tall. I cut off a half inch and that becomes the base color,” he said.
Those interested in driving by to see the display, the design will be visible for a few days but will likely be gone in a week.
The Turf Tamer is Aaron Wickham’s social media handle for those who would like to see and follow his work.
