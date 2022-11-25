Cast members from two of the most beloved classic television shows, The Waltons and Little House on the Prairie, will appear together at the North Alabama Christmas Market in Rogersville on Saturday, Dec. 3, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 4, 10 a.m-4 p.m. The event will be held at The Cotton Gin at Roberson Farms located at 6810 County Road 91.
Actors from the Waltons who will be featured at the event include Mary Beth McDonough (Erin Walton), Leslie Winston (Cindy Walton), Eric Scott (Ben Walton), and Reen Christie Bula (Marcia Woolery).
They, along with several other Walton cast favorites, recently reflected on their time on The Waltons and spoke about what they have been involved in since the show.
Kami Cotler (Elizabeth Walton)
1. What prompted you to audition for The Homecoming? Were you automatically cast for the show? (The Homecoming was a movie which began the Walton series)
I had never acted before, and my family lived over an hour from Hollywood, so I think my folks didn’t plan to indulge the inconvenience of auditions for more than a few weeks. I auditioned for a Gunsmoke, didn’t get the part, but the casting director was looking for redheads, so I auditioned for The Homecoming. I don’t really remember, as I was only 6 years old. I know my family was very excited when I was cast, and I think they imagined The Homecoming would be the beginning and end of my acting career. When CBS decided to turn the movie into a series, we were automatically included. I can remember being surprised by how much taller David was between the Homecoming and The Waltons.
2. Are you anything like the character you played?
It’s such a hard question to answer, because as a young performer you work to clarify the differences between you and your character. During the show’s peak popularity, when I met new people, I’d be cautious, making sure they were perceiving me as Kami and not the little girl on The Waltons. I was the eldest child at home and Elizabeth was the baby, so I remember being frustrated sometimes by how young she acted. For example, I knew where babies came from at 6 and she still didn’t! As we got older, I think the writers sometimes borrowed from our real lives. In the reunion movies, Elizabeth had attended college and traveled in Europe, both things I did in real life after the series ended.
3. What is the main thing you’ve done since the show ended? If you stopped acting, why did you stop?
The show conveniently ended near the time I went to college. I auditioned a little, but I didn’t enjoy it. As an adult, I was aware of power dynamics and tensions that hadn’t really affected me when I auditioned as a child. I also wanted to travel and enjoy the freedom of not working — I’d been working full time since i was six! Then I became interested in college and education. I taught high school (English, history, Theater) in Oakland, rural Virginia, and Los Angeles, and then I helped to open and lead an arts-integrated public charter school, which led to my involvement in the California charter school movement. I was the founding principal for Environmental Charter Middle School, which is part of Environmental Charter Schools, whose mission is to reimagine public education in low-income communities of color to prepare conscious, critical thinkers who are equipped to graduate from college and create a more equitable and sustainable world.
4. In regard to your life, what do you feel your legacy is?
I think as an educator I made a difference to my students and that’s my individual legacy. I’m proud to have helped found several public charter schools, and they are still providing a rich educational experience to students, and I hope they continue long after I’m gone. In terms of the show, I think as a group our legacy is the way the show continues to endure and provide viewers joy and comfort. When we were making the show, we had no way of knowing what its impact would be. It’s 50 years later and we still hear people sharing how it brings them peace and gets them through difficult times. The show resonates with people who grew up in large, loving families and for people whose family situations were difficult or abusive, “The Waltons” became a model of how things could be.
We were fortunate to have wonderful writers, directors, and crews. We were also fortunate to have a cast of wonderful, talented people and I like to think the real love we felt for each other, and still do after all these years, comes through when people watch.
5. Did you watch the show?
I did when I was little, but as a teen, we were aired against Welcome Back Kotter and Mork & Mindy, and one had to watch those programs to be able to chat about them with friends afterward.
6.
How do you think playing your character affected your life? Are there any regrets?Fans experience the show differently than actors. For us, the experience isn’t primarily the characters and stories we portray; it’s working with other performers and the crew. I worked with all kinds of extraordinary people. I think if you watch the show, you can imagine how special it is to be surrounded by the cast, but the crew was just as remarkable. I’m fortunate to have grown up with people from all kinds of backgrounds and experiences, who were willing to be patient and share their stories and wisdom with a curious little girl.
7. What was your favorite episode(s)?
I don’t really have a favorite. I like watching the earlier shows best and I liked making the shows where something exciting happened, like riding a horse or doing a stunt.
Mary Elizabeth McDonough (Erin Walton)
1. What prompted you to audition for The Homecoming? Were you automatically cast for the show?
My agent sent me on the audition. They were looking for red headed kids.
2. Are you anything like the character you played?
I am like Erin in a lot of ways. She’s a bit more serene than I am. I laugh more than she does. Actually, I cackle. Erin never cackled.
3.
What is the main thing you’ve done since the show ended? If you stopped acting, why did you stop?I raised a family. I have written three books. A memoir “Lessons From The Mountain, What I Learned from Erin Walton,” and two novels. “One Year” and “Christmas On Honeysuckle Lane.” As an actor I played Mrs. Wilhoite on “The New Adventures of Old Christine.” Guest stared on several TV shows, including “ER,” “Will & Grace,” “Boston Legal,” My novel “Christmas on Honeysuckle Lane” was made into a Hallmark movie and I played Caro Reynolds. My new movie, “Contested Plains,” will come out next year. I play Lydia German. It’s based on a true story of a family that crossed the plains.
4. In regard to your life, what do you feel your legacy is?
My family and the people I have reached with my acting, coaching and books.
5. Did you watch the show?
I watched The Homecoming with my family and best friend when it aired the first time. It was a special night. I remember my mom bought us a can of Almond Roca. But I didn’t watch the show too much. I haven’t seen an episode in many, many years.
6. How do you think playing your character affected your life? Are there any regrets?
Too many ways to answer. It’s all in my book LESSONS FROM THE MOUNTAIN
7. What was your favorite episode(s)? (Mine were the ones with Erin and Chad) WHOO HOO!!!! You had to write that! LOL The First Casualty, The Burnout.
Jon Walmsley (Jason Walton)1.
What prompted you to audition for The Homecoming? Were you automatically cast for the show?
I had been acting professionally for about 5 years prior to The Homecoming, so it was just another in a series of many auditions. Movies for television were a relatively new concept in 1971, so I was excited about it, as it was something a bit different than what I was used to. The producers tried to maintain as many of The Homecoming cast as possible. Some weren’t available, and we ended up with Ralph Waite, Michael Learned, and Will Geer — who were perfect for their roles.
2. Are you anything like the character you played?
I tended to think of Jason as how I might have been-had I been born into that family in that time and place, so yeah, there were similarities.
3. What is the main thing you’ve done since the show ended? If you stopped acting, why did you stop?
Music was my first love. Playing guitar got me into acting, and I never stopped. I’ve spent the last five decades being a professional musician.
4. In regard to your life, what do you feel your legacy is?
Well, there is The Waltons — arguably what I’ll be most remembered for, and it’s a good legacy, on many different levels. The other big thing for me is that I seem to have inspired a lot of people to take up music-both through my playing on The Waltons and off the show-so that for me is a real positive.
5. Did you watch the show?
I used to watch the show, critically, every week. I haven’t seen an episode for a very long time, but when I watch a scene now I tend to remember things like where we went for lunch that day!
6. How do you think playing your character affected your life? Are there any regrets?
Playing the character didn’t have an impact on my life nearly as much as the phenomenon of having been on a successful television show. A great many of the relationships I have made over the years can be traced back, directly or indirectly, to my Waltons experience, and in that way it continues to be a major influence on my life.
7. What was your favorite episode(s)?
It’s hard to pick a favourite, but I very much enjoyed shooting “The Gift” with Ron Howard, and “The Comeback” with Merle Haggard
Leslie Winston (Cindy Walton- wife of Ben Walton)
1. What prompted you to audition for The Homecoming? Were you automatically cast for the show?
As you know, I joined the show in the 7th season. I was thrilled to audition the the role of Cindy, as it was my family’s favorite show back in my small hometown, in Iowa.
I knew my family, especially, my parents, would be so proud if I won the role on such a beautiful, heart rendering show that gave hope and happiness to so many.
2. Are you anything like the character you played? You know, I really think I am. Cindy was very feisty and utterly devoted to her husband and family, but always stood up for herself.
3. What is the main thing you’ve done since the show ended? If you stopped acting, why did you stop? After the show ended, I did TV movies and appeared in episodic Television.
I had an accident which required several hospitalizations, surgeries, and extensive physical therapy. I had to drop out for a year. Coming back was a bit tough. However, my late husbands career as an Assistant Director and TV Director was taking off and we decided it was time to start a family. At the same time, a second career opened up for me in VoiceOver work. It was such a gift! Perfect for a Mom!
I would book a series, 24 episodes, and work one day a week. It allowed me to be the Brownie leader for multiple years, run the school reading program, teach Sunday School, ect. It was a great balance and I was so appreciative.
4. In regard to your life, what do you feel your legacy is? Absolutely, no question, it is my daughters. We went through the fire when my husband died unexpectedly. Frankly, it was brutal. However, the love we have forged between the 3 of us is the most precious thing in my life. We are the Fearsome Threesome. They are exceptional young women and I couldn’t be prouder of them.
5. Did you watch the show?
Of course!! Some of my friends still watch it and send me screen shots from the TV. It’s hilarious! I can’t believe I was ever that young!
6. How do you think playing your character affected your life? Are there any regrets? OMG! the VERY BEST part of playing Cindy Walton was the life long, deeply felt friendships with the cast that get deeper and richer with every passing year. We truly are a family and these relationships are are some of the most important in my life and dearest to my heart.
7.
What was your favorite episode(s)?“The Outsider,” when Grandma gives Cindy a broom to swat Ben and calls him a young fool.
Also, “The Outrage.” A two-hour episode. So many emotional and powerful moments from the whole cast, including the one where I have to shoot the horse. Very difficult and touching.
Rachel Longaker (Aimee Louise Godsey)
Did you watch the show?
I watched the show before I was cast as Aimee Godsey — my whole family would watch it every Thursday night and it was amazing to actually be on the set, having watched the show and been such a fan.
My favorite episode was the first one I appeared in, The Great Motorcycle Race.
After the show ended I went to college and worked briefly in the film business, not as an actor but at a production company. Then I got a library degree and found my real calling.
Looking forward to seeing everyone in October.
Eric Scott (Ben Walton)
What prompted you to audition for The Homecoming? Were you automatically cast for the show?
I had been working in the industry for a few years by now and my agent had to submit me many times to get an interview. I finally got an audition and I did not think they noticed me however much to my surprise I got a call back. At the second interview, I met Jon, Judy, Mary, David and Kami and we read for the Director Fielder Cook and the creator, Earl Hamner. At the end of the reading, they told us we would be filming for 5 weeks with the last week taking place in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. Very unusual to tell us we booked it right there.
Are you anything like the character you played?
Ben started off as a sweet little boy, and they picked up on my outgoing, carefree, sense of humor and added some spice into my character. Ben got into a lot more trouble than I ever did, but it did make for fun things to do.
What is the main thing you’ve done since the show ended? If you stopped acting, why did you stop?
After the series ended, I freelanced for one year. I did three commercials and a couple of episodics and was completely bored. I started driving for a messenger company and 38 years later, I own the company.
In regard to you life, what do you feel your legacy is?Of course being on one of the best television shows in history is quite humbling, however being a Father for my three children is my legacy, something that brings me much joy and happiness.
Did you watch the show?
I would watch the shows when they first came on to see how they worked out. I was very critical of my work so it was not always for entertainment. I tried to learn and make improvements as the series continued and I have to say, I always felt I could do better.....and that’s a good thing!
How do you think playing you character affected your life? Are there any regrets?
It’s unusual to have a character that resembles you in certain aspects but not be you. I enjoyed growing up on the show and was very happy to continue my life without it. I don’t regret any of my life, that is what has brought me to where I am now.
What was your favorite episode(s)?
Since I loved acting, any episode that had a lot of my character or doing something that was different was my favorite. Of course, working with Leslie (as my wife Cindy) was some of the most rewarding work I have ever done.
Judy Norton (Mary Ellen Walton)
1. What prompted you to audition for The Homecoming? Were you automatically cast for the show?
I had already been acting in film, tv and stage for several years. My agent submitted me for the role of Mary Ellen in The Homecoming. After 3 auditions, I was cast.
2.
Are you anything like the character you played?Definitely a tomboy like Mary Ellen. I was also 13 in real life like the character, so I could relate to all the awkwardness of that age.
3. What is the main thing you’ve done since the show ended? If you stopped acting, why did you stop?
I’ve continued in acting and also added writing, directing and singing.
4. In regard to your life, what do you feel your legacy is?
I’m sure I’ll always be most remembered for The Waltons and I’m so proud to have been a part of such an enduring show with such timeless messages about love, family, compassion, acceptance and perseverance.
5. Did you watch the show?
I tried to catch as many episodes as I could and have now been revisiting the episodes for my YouTube Channel — Judy Norton — Behind the Scenes of The Waltons
6. How do you think playing your character affected your life? Are there any regrets?
It opened so many doors for me and allowed me to do what I loved to do. I learned from being around some of the best in the business which has helped me as I’ve moved into writing and directing. I regret that we didn’t get to do it for longer :-)
7. What was your favorite episode(s)?
Top 3 probably: The Easter Story, The Best Christmas and The Fire Storm
