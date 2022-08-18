This Saturday at the Athens Farmers Market, a great variety of vendors are scheduled including a few new ones including The Worm Dudes and Isaac Spell. The market will also welcome local musician Lance Turner from 9-11 A.M.
The Master Gardeners will be onsite this Saturday and a kids activity is also planned. The Athens Farmers Market is open 8 A.M until noon. The farmers market pavilion is located at 409 West Green Street in Athens.
The scheduled vendors for Saturday, August 20th, are as follows.
Growers
• King Family Farm - squash, okra, jalapeños, cayenne pepper, bell pepper, canned goods
• Sweetgrass Farm - pastured pork, grass fed beef, cut flowers and figs
• Hays Mill Farm - whole chicken, eggs, and pork
• Pea Ridge Farm - local fruit and vegetables
• Moon & Stars Honey - local honey in a variety of sizes and creamed honey
• Hanna Holler Farm - lamb, beef, pork, garlic, jams, maple syrup, vanilla.
• The Worm Dudes - worm castings organic fertilizer
• Isaac McSpell - hydrangeas, boxwoods, maple tree
Prepared Food
• Black Dog Grounds & Sounds - lattes and fresh squeezed lemonades
• Tutt & Tutts - Relish our Relish, garlic pickles, Relish our Dressing, cheese chips , sour cream cornbread, and chess pies
• Lisa's Lovin' Oven - scones, pies, mini pies, brownies, and cookies
• Jasmine Julian - freeze dried candy
• Carrie’s Kitchen - rosemary garlic bread, baguettes, multigrain, yeast rolls, pumpernickel, blueberry muffins, lemon zucchini almond muffins, coconut cake, red velvet cake, chocolate chip cookies, baklava, German chocolate brownies, banana walnut bread
• Meteor Munchies - salsa, BBQ sauce, pickles, seasonings, crackers, croutons
Artisans
• Flirty Flame Candles - candles, melts, reed diffusers, room sprays, body oils, facial scrubs, body wash, and car fresheners
• Beth Haney Art - face painting
• The Greenhouse Candles - hand poured soy candles and melts
• Red Wolf Soap - artisanal soaps and care products
• Patio Pet - concrete encrusted patio art
• Joyful Gem Designs - handmade jewelry
• Nix Nax & Baubles - handcrafted beaded jewelry
• Nicole & Lori - sewing crafts and cookies
