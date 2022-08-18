Lance Turner

Lance Turner will perform at this Saturday's Athens Farmers Market

 By C.P. Bailey christy@athensnews-courier.com

This Saturday at the Athens Farmers Market, a great variety of vendors are scheduled including a few new ones including The Worm Dudes and Isaac Spell. The market will also welcome local musician Lance Turner from 9-11 A.M.

The Master Gardeners will be onsite this Saturday and a kids activity is also planned. The Athens Farmers Market is open 8 A.M until noon. The farmers market pavilion is located at 409 West Green Street in Athens.

The scheduled vendors for Saturday, August 20th, are as follows.

Growers

• King Family Farm - squash, okra, jalapeños, cayenne pepper, bell pepper, canned goods

• Sweetgrass Farm - pastured pork, grass fed beef, cut flowers and figs

• Hays Mill Farm - whole chicken, eggs, and pork

• Pea Ridge Farm - local fruit and vegetables

• Moon & Stars Honey - local honey in a variety of sizes and creamed honey

• Hanna Holler Farm - lamb, beef, pork, garlic, jams, maple syrup, vanilla.

• The Worm Dudes - worm castings organic fertilizer

• Isaac McSpell - hydrangeas, boxwoods, maple tree

Prepared Food

• Black Dog Grounds & Sounds - lattes and fresh squeezed lemonades

• Tutt & Tutts - Relish our Relish, garlic pickles, Relish our Dressing, cheese chips , sour cream cornbread, and chess pies

• Lisa's Lovin' Oven - scones, pies, mini pies, brownies, and cookies

• Jasmine Julian - freeze dried candy

• Carrie’s Kitchen - rosemary garlic bread, baguettes, multigrain, yeast rolls, pumpernickel, blueberry muffins, lemon zucchini almond muffins, coconut cake, red velvet cake, chocolate chip cookies, baklava, German chocolate brownies, banana walnut bread

• Meteor Munchies - salsa, BBQ sauce, pickles, seasonings, crackers, croutons

Artisans

• Flirty Flame Candles - candles, melts, reed diffusers, room sprays, body oils, facial scrubs, body wash, and car fresheners

• Beth Haney Art - face painting

• The Greenhouse Candles - hand poured soy candles and melts

• Red Wolf Soap - artisanal soaps and care products

• Patio Pet - concrete encrusted patio art

• Joyful Gem Designs - handmade jewelry

• Nix Nax & Baubles - handcrafted beaded jewelry

• Nicole & Lori - sewing crafts and cookies

