Over 20 vendors are scheduled to be at the Tuesday Market, May 23, at the Athens Farmers Market. The market will be open from 3-7 p.m. and is located at 409 W. Green Street in Athens.
Producers
King Family Farm- radishes, onions, english peas, squash, zucchini, collards, kale, lettuce (variety), Swiss chard, canned goods.
Hines Family Farm- strawberries, cabbage, lettuce, green onions, mustard slaw- 3 heat levels, honey.
John Clemons- turnip, collard, mustard, and kale greens.
Sweetgrass Farms- premium cuts of pasture-raised Red Wattle pork, seven flavors of ground and link sausages, beef from pasture-raised Black Angus and Hereford cross cows. All animals born and raised on our farm. Supplemented with non-GMO feeds. All meat packaged in a USDA facility. Cage free, non-GMO eggs. Fresh cut, chemical free, locally grown flowers. Frozen blackberries.
Hays Mill Farm- whole chicken, pork, eggs
Twisted Cedar Farm- non-gmo pork cuts and non-gmo eggs.
Hicks Ridge Farm- vegetable plants.
Zuzu’s Petals- Native ornamental plants: Black-eyed Susan, Purple Coneflower, New England Aster, Crossvine, Beautyberry, Cutleaf Coneflower, Blue-eyed Grass. Native hybrid: Annabelle Hydrangea, Dwarf St. John’s Wort. Non-native: Mexican petunia, Stella d’Oro Daylily. Purple Bearded Iris, Gold Dust Aucuba. Driftwood planters, various yard ornaments.
Worm Dudes- organic fertilizer from worms.
Prepared Foods
Lisa’s Lovin Oven- cookies, pies, brownies, and scones.
Aquanette’s Fried Pies- assorted flavors of fried pies, banana bread, apple jelly.
Driftwood Dragonfly- hot and cold organic herbal teas and coffee and frozen fru-tea-licious pops. Selling loose leaf teas and herbs, honey, homemade sourdough bread, sourdough granola, blueberry kombucha, and herbal body care.
Connie’s Candy Co.- homemade peanut brittle.
Covenant Acres- assortment of freeze-dried candies.
Sweet Pea Bakery- Sourdough bread, sourdough sandwich bread, lemon pound cakes, lemon blueberry pound cakes, blueberry scones with lemon drizzle, homemade lemonade.
EJ Thompson- breads, cookbooks, cooking implements.
Artisans
Flirty Flame Candles- candles, melts, room sprays, reed diffusers, room sprays reed diffusers massage oils and body wash.
Color Me Pink- custom made nail dip powder, car freshies, candles, wax melts, car charms.
Backyard Krafts- wooden ink pens, seam rippers, crochet hook sets, cedar planters, cheese boards, embroidered kitchen towels, lightweight backpacks, double oven mitts, pot holders, cosmetic bags, embroidered beach bag, garden flag and mug rugs.
Clyde Gregg- hand sewn pillows using vintage fabrics.
Guaranteed Comfort- handmade bath and body care products and incense.
Greenehouse Candles- hand poured soy candles and melts.
Eden’s Farmacy
