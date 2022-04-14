In the early morning hours of March 30, 2022, members of the Limestone County Narcotics Unit were conducting surveillance on a suspected drug house. Narcotics Investigators observed a small blue car leave the residence; shortly after, probable cause was found to initiate a traffic stop. The stop resulted in the discovery of 5.8 grams of methamphetamine, a small amount of fentanyl, and 26 total warrants between the three occupants of the car.
Fred Dews, 48 of Tanner, was placed under arrest for felony warrants through Limestone County and Tennessee. Dews has also been charged with:
• Two counts possession of a controlled substance
• Illegal possession of drug paraphernalia
Dews is being held in the Limestone County Detention Center on a $6,000 bond.
Joshua Dashaun McLemore, 25 of Harvest, was placed under arrest for two felony warrants through Limestone County. McLemore is being held in the Limestone County Detention Center. No bond has been set at this time.
Jarius Lamar Ervin, 23, of Athens, was placed under arrest for 20 Failure to Appear warrants through Athens Police Department. Ervin is being held in the Limestone County Detention Center on a $13,000 bond.
