Three individuals, including an Athens man, have been arrested and charged with second-degree assault in connection with an assault that occurred last weekend at Rock the South in Cullman, according to the Cullman Police Department.
The three individuals arrested are:
• Zachary Scott Taylor, 21, of Athens
• William Joseph Vinson Jr., 20, of Harvest
• Chance Marcus Alan Starling, 20, of Toney
At a press conference Wednesday morning, CPD thanked Limestone County Sheriff's Office and other agencies for their assistance in the case.
The arrests stem from an assault on Reid Watts, 18, at the popular country music festival. The Cullman Times reported that the assault left Watts "unconscious in the immediate aftermath and suffering multiple injuries" He has since been released from the hospital.
This is a developing story and more information will be provided as it becomes available.
