On December 29, 2022, the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit, along with the City of Athens Police Department Narcotics Unit, attempted to conduct a traffic stop at U.S. Hwy 72 and Shaw Rd. When officers activated their emergency lights and sirens, a short pursuit ensued.
During the said pursuit, officers observed items thrown from the car. Once the vehicle came to a stop, officers detained the three occupants in the car. Officers then returned to the area where they witnessed items thrown from the vehicle. Officers located three baggies, with a combined weight of 54 Grams, containing a crystal-like substance believed to be Methamphetamine.
Joshua Oneil Allen, 28, of Athens AL, has been charged with:
• Attempting to Elude by Motor Vehicle
• Drug Trafficking- Methamphetamine
• Tampering with Physical Evidence
Allen is being held in the Limestone County Detention Center on a $102,000 bond.
Yuri Griffin, 38, of Athens AL, has been charged with:
• Drug Trafficking- Methamphetamine
• Tampering with Physical Evidence
Griffin is being held in the Limestone County Detention Center on a $101,000 bond.
Bralyn Christian Parham, 26, of Athens AL, has been charged with:
• Drug Trafficking- Methamphetamine
• Tampering with Physical Evidence
• Possession of a Controlled Substance- Dangerous drugs
• Certain Persons Forbidden to Possess Pistol
Parham is being held in the Limestone County Detention Center on a $106,000 bond.
