Three Athens High School Golden Eagles recently received the National Rural and Small Town Award through the College Board National Recognition Program.
Seniors Tess Higginbotham and Jillian Manville and junior James Leonard were awarded for their academic achievement in school and outstanding exam performance.
This award helps the students stand out during the college admission process, as part of 62,000 students from across the country who were awarded academic honors by the College Board.
Students have to have a 3.5 GPA or higher and excel on the PSAT/NMSQT or PSAT 10, or earn a score of 3 or higher on two or more AP exams.
Students must attend high school in a rural or small town or identify as African American, Hispanic, or Native American.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.