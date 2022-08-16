On Aug. 13, 2022, at approximately 8:40 p.m., an officer with the Decatur Police Department’s Patrol Division was on routine patrol in the area of Point Mallard Dr. SE when she observed a vehicle driving in a reckless manner.
The vehicle was stopped and three juveniles inside were observed suffering from gunshot wounds. Multiple officers arrived on scene and began rendering aid.
Decatur Fire and Rescue, as well as multiple ambulances, arrived on scene a short time later and transported all three victims to Huntsville Hospital due to the severity of their injuries. All three victims are expected to recover.
Detective Ferizovic, with the Violent Crimes Unit, was called to the scene to begin an investigation. A suspect has been identified and the investigation is currently ongoing.
The victims in this case are all juveniles and the names will not be released. Further information regarding the investigation will be released at a later date.
