Three new community members have been inducted into the Athens Rotary Club.
Rotarian Jimmy Woodruff proposed Josh Winn, Loan Consultant with Loan Depot, into the club. Josh grew up in Athens and graduated from the University of Alabama in 2006 with a degree in Business Administration/Management & Marketing. Josh wants to be an Athens Rotarian to give back to the community that has done so much for him and his family over the years. He says Athens and Limestone County is a wonderful place to live and raise a family and he wants to do his part to ensure that continues into the next generation.
Rotarian Sally Marks proposed Jennifer Bridges, Owner of Consulting Firm 'Rising Up Now,' into the club. Jennifer is a native Athenian. She returned in 2017 after moving to Birmingham for college which was followed by a 25-year detour to Atlanta for her career. Jennifer traveled extensively and served an international community throughout her career, but said that “she couldn’t be more excited to return to her roots and serve her local community.”
Rotarian Britley Brown proposed Ginna Chittam, REALTOR and Broker at Alabama Real Estate Solutions, into the club. Ginna has been involved in community service since an early age, including the American Cancer Society, American Heart Association, Humane Society, St. Jude, and many others. She is the third child of Hubert and Judy Chittam. She said that she was blessed to have two amazing Christian parents and that her father is her hero. She began her real estate business in 1987 when she joined her father at Hubert Chittam Realty.
"I would like to welcome these three professionals into our club," said 22-23 Athens Rotary Club President Mason Matthews. "These additions to our club bring a variety of skill sets to help us continue to serve our fast-growing community."
