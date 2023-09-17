The Athens-Limestone County Tourism Association has announced the dates for the 2023 Haunt Walks in Downtown Athens and tickets are on sale now.
The walks are scheduled for every Tuesday and Thursday throughout the month of October except for Halloween night. The popular two hour nighttime walking tours take guests to 10 local haunts in historic Athens.
“Out town is known for its storytelling and our people who were interviewed for the stories we tell during Haunt Walks, told spellbinding stories that can be uniquely passed down to future generations,” Athens-Limestone County Tourism President Teresa Todd said.
This year’s volunteer guides include “Spirit of Athens” author Shane Black, Garth Lovvorn Jr., Will Weir, Jamey Mikell, and Jamie Ziegler. Lovvorn will tell of his real life experiences of living in one of the homes on the Haunt Walks route and Weir, who portrays Governor George S. Houston, will tell the tale of the phantom grandfather clock.
Haunt Walk dates are October: 4, 6, 11, 13, 18, 20, 25, and 27. Two tours nightly leave promptly at 7:00 pm and 7:30 pm. Advance Tickets are available on Eventbrite and are only $15 for adults and $10 for children ages 12 and under. Groups of eight who’d rather ride than walk can opt for the 6:30 pm Haunt Ride provided by Wild Hearts Cowboy Carriage Rides for $30 each.For more information and tickets, go to www.VisitAthensAL.com.
