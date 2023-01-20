Tickets to this year’s Chocolate Walk, hosted by Athens Main Street, sold out just minutes after going on sale Wednesday at noon. The popular event is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 4, and attracts visitors from North Alabama and beyond to Athens and its historic downtown.
“I am amazed and blown away that it is such a popular event. We love our chocolate, don’t we? People have been really interested in this event in the last few years, and it has just grown,” Athens Main Street Executive Director Tere Richardson said.
The Chocolate Walk sold out in less than five minutes. According to Richardson, close to fifty percent of those purchasing tickets are from out of town.
“That is a huge benefit for our merchants. A lot of times our merchants will form friendships and gain customers through the Chocolate Walk. Those customers will come back when they find a shop or restaurant or just enjoy walking around downtown,” Richardson said. “This event is about bringing people into our downtown and providing an opportunity for people that maybe have not been to businesses in downtown, to see what they are all about.”
Main Street limited the number of tickets to 300 to help keep the event manageable for the merchants.
“Athens Main Street wants this to be a shopping experience, not just a scavenger hunt for chocolate. In order for people to be able to really look at the shops and to see what our downtown has to offer, a greater number would possibly not be as useful or helpful to our merchants,” Richardson said.
For those who missed out on tickets, there are still some great opportunities
“Please come downtown. All of the participants will have specials we call ‘Sweet Deals.’ You don’t have to be a ticket holder to participate in a sweet deal,” Richardson said.
One example Richardson gave is a “sweet deal” from Flyleaf Photography — a special Valentine’s Day photo in front of a gorgeous Valentine themed backdrop for $25. Epiphany Boutique will offer 20 percent off the entire store. A record 28 merchants are scheduled to participate in this year’s Chocolate Walk and “sweet deals.”
Fun photo opportunities will be available on the courthouse lawn – a perfect setting for a memorable Valentine’s photo. The event is scheduled for Saturday, February 4, from 1-6 p.m. in Downtown Athens.
