More shopping and other retail options are coming to Athens after the city council approved three different retail-related projects Monday night, June 6.
During the Athens City Council meeting, the council discussed and approved agreements with three different developers to bring retail options to Athens. More shopping options is a request city council members and Mayor Ronnie Marks often hear from citizens.
“We’re a growing community, and as we grow, we’ll see opportunities like this presented to us from developers and companies who have an interest in investing in our city,” Marks said. “Sales tax makes up about 40 percent of our revenue to fund police, fire, sanitation, parks, paving and other services. The more options we can provide in Athens from small business to major chains, the less sales tax dollars leave our city.”
The three projects approved Monday night are:
• Noon Athens Project, located on US Hwy. 72 near I-65 behind Wendy’s, will include TJ Maxx, Old Navy, Ross Dress for Less, Ulta Beauty and Five Below. The project is expected to create 125 jobs and an estimated $20 million in annual taxable sales.
The economic development project agreement includes the city providing a potential $6 million incentive. Starting with $2 million after the five stores open. Again, after the stores operate one year., and once more after the stores have been open two years.
• Ming CRE Group Project, located at US Hwy. 72 and Bab Daly Road, includes Chicken Salad Chick, Ace Hardware, Valvoline and a 2.5 acre site for additional retail. The project is expected to create 165 new jobs and an estimated $6.5 million in annual taxable sales.
“It’s another, I think, great project for our community,” said councilman Harold Wales, pertaining to Chicken Salad Chick.
The economic development project agreement includes reimbursement of sales tax generated from the new retail for six years or until $800,000 max is reimbursed, whichever comes first.
New turn lanes will be added on U.S. Hwy. 72 at the entrance, and median improvements will be made at the Greenfield Drive intersection. A new road for U.S. Hwy. 72 access and internal lots is planned as well as the extension of water, sewer, gas and electric services.
• Jack’s Family Restaurants, LP Project, located at US Hwy. 72 and Lucas Ferry Road, will bring a Jack’s to the west side of Athens. The project is expected to create 50 new jobs and an estimated $1.8 million in annual taxable sales.
“This is my district, and people over there are crying out for this sort of thing. So, I’m very excited about it,” said councilwoman Dana Henry.
The economic development project agreement includes reimbursement of sales tax generated from the new retail for five years or until $200,000 max is reimbursed, whichever comes first. Turn lanes will be extended on US Hwy. 72.
