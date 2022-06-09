On Monday, June 6, the Athens City Council awarded Tom Little Construction, Inc. a $130,000 bid for renovations to the Houston Memorial Library.
“Be it resolved by the city council of the city of Athens, Ala., that the contract for the project, this is talking about the Houston library, the contract on the project is hereby awarded to Tom little Construction Incorporated, and with respect to its bid of $130,000, the cost of the project will be funded from the Houston library line item and the capital projects fund and the Houston library board,” said Councilman Wayne Harper.
The bid will go toward renovating and repairing the north side of the building.
These renovations include completing an ADA compliant entrance, installing better covering over the door, replacing dilapidated interior wood, installing insulation in the exterior walls, painting and sealing the chimney, replacing windows as needed and painting and sealing the exterior walls, among other repairs and renovations.
The bid will also go toward repairing an upstairs hallway ceiling.
Renovations are anticipated to begin July 1.
Maintaing pieces of the home’s history, like the etched window, when making renovations is of the utmost importance to the library board.
“Redoing an antebellum home is expensive, and we want to do it right,” said Anita Raby, member of the Houston Library Board of Directors.
