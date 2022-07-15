DECATUR POST-- A two-vehicle crash at approximately 2:15 p.m. Thursday, July 14, has claimed the life of Toney man. John William Westbrook III, 66, was fatally injured when the 2015 Hyundai Sonata that he was a passenger in, was struck by a 2016 Dodge Ram driven by Marlo Gwen Turley, 51, of Toney.
Westbrook was pronounced deceased at the scene. Turley was transported to Athens-Limestone Hospital for treatment. The driver of Hyundai, Milly Westbrook, 73, of Toney was also injured and transported by helicopter to Huntsville Hospital for treatment. The crash occurred on Bethel Road near Old School House Road, approximately two miles south of Ardmore, in Limestone County.
Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.
