In 2022, The News Courier shared the stories of many amazing and interesting people and events from the Athens and Limestone County area. Several of these stories stood out as favorites among our readers.
We’ll have a full countdown of the top five lifestyle stories in the End of the Year edition on Dec. 31. The stories below come in at the number two and three spot. The top story will be revealed Dec. 31 along with two honorable mentions to round out the top five.
In November, The News Courier published a story announcing that cast members from The Little House on the Prairie and Waltons would be attending the The North Alabama Christmas Market in Rogersville. The market was held December 3 and 4 at the Cotton Gin at Roberson Farms. Both days, crowds lined up for hours to meet their favorite characters from the two classic television shows.
In April, local YouTuber Harrison Black reached a major milestone – amassing more than 100,000 subscribers to his popular ToastedNoodle channel. The Athens High School graduate and Auburn University student received a plaque from YouTube for his impressive achievement.
Excerpts are reprinted below as we take these last few papers of the year to look back on all of our top stories of 2022.
