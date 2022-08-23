Anthony Townsend, who is an Athens High School graduate and a life long resident of Limestone County, was recently appointed to the Athens City School Board. Townsend filled a seat left empty by James Lucas, who is now a City Councilman.
Townsend graduated from Athens High School in 1973 and went to Athens State University on an athletics scholarship, where he studied physical education until he graduated in 1977.
Townsend, who was one of the first employees hired at SteelCase, has been retired for eight years.
He now has three grandsons in the Athens City School system.
He plans to use his experience as a former athlete and former volunteer basketball coach to guide his decisions as a board member.
He plans to “be the best school board member for the kids and the teachers.”
He went on to say, “I’m just happy to happy to be on the school board.”
“I look forward to serving with Mr. Townsend on the ACS Board of Education and feel he will be an asset as we continue our pursuit of providing the best educational resources to support our students for both academic and career success,” said ACS President Beverly Malone.
ACS Superintendent Beth Patton mirrored Malone’s sentiment.
“We are so excited to welcome Mr. Townsend to the Athens City Schools Board of Education. A strong board is the foundation of a system,” said Patton. “We are so appreciative of the commitment of our board members and the voice they give our community in education decision-making.”
Townsend, who has acquainted himself with his fellow board members and superintendent, feels prepared for his first board meeting on Thursday.
“I have a wait and see attitude, but I can envision what it is going to be like,” said Townsend.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.