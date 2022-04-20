On Tuesday, Toyota announced a $383 million investment in vehicle electrification. The investment will benefit four of its U.S. manufacturing plants that build the heart of the new Toyota and Lexus vehicles.
The investment supports the production of four-cylinder engines in Alabama, Tennessee, Kentucky and Missouri.
“Toyota customers want vehicles that are fuel-efficient and electrified,” said Norm Bafunno, senior vice president, unit manufacturing and engineering, Toyota. “These investments allow us to meet customer needs and quickly respond to an evolving market. We are committed to investing in the U.S., and our teams are ready to take on this new challenge.”
Toyota Huntsville will receive a $222 million investment and will expand its footprint by 114 thousand square feet. It will create a four-cylinder assembly line to produce engines for both combustion and electric powertrains. Toyota Huntsville has the capacity to build 900 thousand engines annually and is a nearly $1.5 billion investment, overall.
Toyota Kentucky will receive $16 million, Toyota Missouri $109 million and Toyota Tennesee $36 million.
Toyota Kentucky can produce 600,000 units per year, and the investment will expand flexibility for its four-cylinder production line. Toyota Kentucky is the company’s largest plant globally, producing seven Toyota and Lexus models, as well as four-cylinder and six-cylinder powertrains. The plant is an $8.5 billion investment, overall.
Toyota Missouri has the capacity to produce 3 million cylinder heads per year and the investment will expand its ability to produce four-cylinder heads. The plant is a $564 million investment, overall.
The investment will update Toyota Tennessee’s ability to produce four-cylinder engine blocks. The facility can produce more than 2 million engine blocks per year. It is a $425 million investment, overall.
“In addition to the improvements to its manufacturing facilities, the company is investing in the workforce of the future.
Toyota recently announced Driving Possibilities, a $110 million initiative to support PreK-12 education and beyond. The goal of the initiative is to improve communities and get young people excited and prepared for the job market,” said Toyota in a statement.
