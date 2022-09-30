A tractor trailer snagged power lines near Whitt’s Barbecue and the Athens Public Library on Friday after 5 p.m. according to the city.
Several small grass fires were reported. Police reported traffic congestion in the area, and customers may experience power issues.
APD Chief Floyd Johnson said traffic was backed up at Jefferson and 72, which could impact side streets. Athens Fire says a brushfire began on the railroad tracks from Jefferson to the library likely from transformers. The News Courier was on scene as firefighters put out multiple fires in the area, including one near where the line was originally down.
Lines were pulled down across from Whitt’s to the county offices located in the area behind the Athens Locksmith building.
Athens Fire & Rescue and the Athens Police Department were on scene.
Multiple traffic lights around Athens were down. Reports The News Courier has confirmed were of multiple on Washington Street. There were several other areas unconfirmed.
More updates will be provided as the city provides them.
