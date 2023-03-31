A car was struck Thursday morning at Green Street by a northbound train.
CSX said in a statement that there were no injuries to the crew onboard the train. Athens Police Department said there were no injuries to the occupant of the vehicle either.
“At approximately 8:37 a.m. Thursday, a train came in contact with an occupied vehicle at Green Street in Athens, AL. There were no injuries to the crew. Athens and Limestone County responded to the incident and reported that the vehicle occupants were not injured,” CSX said in a statement to The News Courier.
According to Athens Police Chief Floyd Johnson, the incident was not due to lack of warning equipment or due to the driver attempting to beat the train. The driver had stopped for the train when his foot slipped off the break and hit the gas pedal. The car lunged forward across the tracks causing the train to hit the back of the vehicle.
As emergency crews worked the scene of the accident, the train was stopped in downtown Athens for close to two hours blocking all crossings from Green Street to Elm Street.
There are no railroad crossing gates at the Green Street crossing. It is unknown if the outcome would have been different had crossing gates been present. According to CSX, state and local authorities determine the type of warning devices that are installed at crossings.
