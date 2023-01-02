Looking for a place to dispose of your old Christmas tree? There are some furry farm animals in Limestone County that would enjoy having them. Pecan Grove Farm and B&C Farm are offering to take trees and giving them as snacks to their farm animals.
Pecan Grove Farm owner Justin VanHoozer gives the trees to his alpacas, cows, and sheep.
“I’ve thrown a couple to them already and the alpacas, they act like cats. If you throw a cat a toy, it sniffs it and walks away from it because it doesn’t want you to know it wants it. Alpacas are the same way. They will nibble on it later,” VanHoozer said.
Alpacas and sheep eat the needles off the pines and the cows also enjoy the bark. If there are trees that the animals at Pecan Grove Farm won’t eat, VanHoozer can toss them in the wood chipper for mulch and bedding.
B&C Farm owner Christeen Wood said, “We are just a little family operated farm. The trees are like a snack. My goats like to snack on it. My pigs and my donkey eat it.”
This will be her first year with cows and she hopes they enjoy the trees too.
“There is nothing growing right now so it gives them something to snack on and some nutrition,” she said.
Both farms ask that the trees be without any type of decoration, hooks, or fake snow as that can be very harmful to the animals.
Pecan Grove Farm is located at 17656 W. Washington Street, Athens.
B&C Farm is located at 13559 Zehner Road, Athens.
