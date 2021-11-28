FILE - Actor Jussie Smollett smiles and waves to supporters before leaving Cook County Court after his charges were dropped Tuesday, March 26, 2019, in Chicago. Smollett is going on trial this week, accused of lying to police when he reported he was the victim of a racist, homophobic attack downtown Chicago nearly three years ago. Jury selection is scheduled for Monday, Nov. 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty, File)