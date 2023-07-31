Athens Farmers Market’s Tuesday Market will be open Aug. 1 from 3-7 p.m. The market is located at 409 Green Street in Athens. The following vendors are scheduled to be in attendance.
Producers
• King Family Farm — squash, zucchini, cucumbers, tomatoes. okra, bell pepper, banana pepper, and canned goods
• Hines Family Farm LLC — Red and heirloom tomatoes, squash, zucchini, cucumbers, various peppers, local honey, okra, and the last round of sweet corn.
• John Clemons — greens, zucchini, squash
• Larry Underwood — tomatoes, yellow squash, peppers, cucumbers, okra
• Pea Ridge Farm — variety of produce
• Hays Mill Farm — whole chicken and pork
• Twisted Cedar Farm — non gmo/no soy/no corn chicken,pork, and fresh hand squeezed lemonade.
• 2-F Meats — various cuts of chicken, eggs
• Vibrant Vines Collective – variety of house plants
Prepared foods
• Lisa’s Lovin’ Oven — scones, brownies, pies, and cookies
• Aquanette’s Fried Pies — Peach Apple Cherry Blueberry Cream-cheese Fried Pies
• Driftwood Dragonfly -hot and cold organic herbal teas and coffee and frozen fru-tea-licious pops. Selling loose leaf teas and herbs, honey, homemade sourdough bread, sourdough granola, blueberry kombucha, and herbal body care
• Sweet Pea Bakery — sourdough bread and sourdough cinnamon rolls.
• The Siefert Family — Freshly milled whole grain bread, popcorn, blackberry jam, birdhouses
• April’s Love Bites — Cheesecake, cupcakes, Rice Krispie treats, cookies, brownies, banana bread
• Samantha’s Kitchen — baked goods
• mycornbreads.com — cornbreads, jams, cookbooks
Artisans
• Flirty Flame Candles — candles, melts, room sprays, reed diffusers, room sprays reed diffusers massage oils and body wash
• Color Me Pink — custom made nail dip powder, car freshies, candles, wax melts, car charms
• Backyard Krafts — handmade wooden pens and cutting boards, sewn kitchen items
• Greenehouse Candles — hand poured soy candles and melts
• Eden’s Farmacy — handmade natural body and wellness products
• Just Doodles — original artwork by Holly Nye
• Your Suncatcher Girl — suncatchers, crystal rocks and keychains
• Walker’s Ridge — soaps, egg holders
