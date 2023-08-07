Farmers market

Vendors and customers gather at the Athens Farmers Market.

 Nicolle S. Praino/the news courier

Athens Farmers Market’s Tuesday Market will be open August 8 from 3-7 p.m. The market is located at 409 Green Street in Athens. The following vendors are scheduled to be in attendance.

Producers

• King Family Farm - squash, zucchini, cucumbers, tomatoes. okra, bell pepper, banana pepper, and canned goods.

• John Clemons - greens, zucchini, squash

• Larry Underwood - yellow squash, pickling cucumbers, okra, peppers, and cherry tomatoes

• Rose & Graham Farm - eggs, salsa , pickles ,Christmas pickles, okra, tomatoes, cucumbers, beans, Sun-drop cakes

• Pea Ridge Farm - variety of produce

• Hays Mill Farm - whole chicken and pork

Prepared Foods

• Aquanette's Fried Pies – peach, apple, cherry, blueberry cream-cheese fried pies

• Driftwood Dragonfly -hot and cold organic herbal teas and coffee and frozen fru-tea-licious pops. Selling loose leaf teas and herbs, honey, homemade sourdough bread, sourdough granola, blueberry kombucha, and herbal body care

• Sweet Pea Bakery - sourdough bread and sourdough sandwich bread

• No Mo Cakes Mama - frozen lemonade and homemade baked goods

• Samantha's Kitchen - baked goods

mycornbreads.com - cornbreads, jams, cookbooks

Artisans

• Flirty Flame Candles - candles, melts, room sprays, reed diffusers, room sprays reed diffusers massage oils and body wash

• Color Me Pink - custom made nail dip powder, car freshies, candles, wax melts, car charms

• Backyard Krafts - handmade wooden pens and cutting boards, sewn kitchen items

• Greenehouse Candles - hand poured soy candles and melts

• Eden's Farmacy - handmade natural body and wellness products

• Just Doodles - original artwork by Holly Nye

• Your Suncatcher Girl - suncatchers, crystal rocks and keychains

• Patio Pet - concrete lawn ornaments

