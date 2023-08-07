Athens Farmers Market’s Tuesday Market will be open August 8 from 3-7 p.m. The market is located at 409 Green Street in Athens. The following vendors are scheduled to be in attendance.
Producers
• King Family Farm - squash, zucchini, cucumbers, tomatoes. okra, bell pepper, banana pepper, and canned goods.
• John Clemons - greens, zucchini, squash
• Larry Underwood - yellow squash, pickling cucumbers, okra, peppers, and cherry tomatoes
• Rose & Graham Farm - eggs, salsa , pickles ,Christmas pickles, okra, tomatoes, cucumbers, beans, Sun-drop cakes
• Pea Ridge Farm - variety of produce
• Hays Mill Farm - whole chicken and pork
Prepared Foods
• Aquanette's Fried Pies – peach, apple, cherry, blueberry cream-cheese fried pies
• Driftwood Dragonfly -hot and cold organic herbal teas and coffee and frozen fru-tea-licious pops. Selling loose leaf teas and herbs, honey, homemade sourdough bread, sourdough granola, blueberry kombucha, and herbal body care
• Sweet Pea Bakery - sourdough bread and sourdough sandwich bread
• No Mo Cakes Mama - frozen lemonade and homemade baked goods
• Samantha's Kitchen - baked goods
• mycornbreads.com - cornbreads, jams, cookbooks
Artisans
• Flirty Flame Candles - candles, melts, room sprays, reed diffusers, room sprays reed diffusers massage oils and body wash
• Color Me Pink - custom made nail dip powder, car freshies, candles, wax melts, car charms
• Backyard Krafts - handmade wooden pens and cutting boards, sewn kitchen items
• Greenehouse Candles - hand poured soy candles and melts
• Eden's Farmacy - handmade natural body and wellness products
• Just Doodles - original artwork by Holly Nye
• Your Suncatcher Girl - suncatchers, crystal rocks and keychains
• Patio Pet - concrete lawn ornaments
