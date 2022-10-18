On Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, at approximately 12:45 p.m., a woman ran to the Athens Fire & Rescue Station located at the intersection of Hine Street and West Washington Street. She reported some type of trouble at her nearby residence.
Officers with the Athens Police Department responded to the 1000 block of West Washington Street. They were directed to a man who had been shot in the foot. He was taken to the hospital by ambulance. One individual has been detained and will be questioned about this incident.
This is an ongoing investigation.
