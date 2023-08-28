The last Tuesday Market at the Athens Farmers Market is Aug. 29 from 3-7 p.m. The market will be giving out free hot dogs while supplies last.
While the Tuesday Market is coming to an end this week, the Saturday Market will continue through Sept. 30. This Saturday’s market theme is Saturday Down South, and more details will be coming soon.
Producers
• King Family Farm — squash, zucchini, cucumbers, tomatoes. okra, bell pepper, banana pepper, and canned goods.
• John Clemons — greens, zucchini, squash
• Sweetgrass Farm -Premium cuts of pasture-raised Red Wattle pork. Seven flavors of ground and link sausages. Beef from pasture-raised Black Angus and Hereford cross cows. All animals born and raised on our farm. Supplemented with non-GMO feeds. All meat packaged in a USDA facility. Cage free, non-GMO eggs. Fresh cut, chemical free, locally grown flowers.
• Larry Underwood — pickling cucumbers, okra.
• Pea Ridge Farm — variety of produce
• Hays Mill Farm — whole chicken and pork
• Bee Boyz — local honey
• Twisted Cedar Farm — non gmo/corn & soy free pork and chicken.
Prepared foods
• Aquanette’s Fried Pies — Peach Apple Cherry Blueberry Cream-cheese Fried Pies
• Covenant Acres — freeze dried candy
• Lisa’s Lovin Oven — scones, brownies, pies
• Taylor’s Cool Treats — fresh squeezed lemonade, sno cones
• Driftwood Dragonfly — hot and cold organic herbal teas and coffee and frozen fru-tea-licious pops. Selling loose leaf teas and herbs, honey, and herbal body care
• Sweet Pea Bakery — sourdough bread and sourdough scones
• Connie’s Candy Co. — peanut brittle
• No Mo Cakes Mama — No Mo Cakes Mama we will have cake cups, cookies, brownies, cinnamon pecans, cheesecake slices and frozen lemonade.
• Samantha’s Kitchen — baked goods
• Mycornbreads.com — various cornbreads and cookbook.
Artisans
• Flirty Flame Candles — candles, melts, room sprays, reed diffusers, room sprays reed diffusers massage oils and body wash.
• Color Me Pink — custom made nail dip powder, car freshies, candles, wax melts, car charms
• Greenehouse Candles — hand poured soy candles and melts.
• Eden’s Farmacy — handmade natural body and wellness products
• Sashy Lady — handmade wreaths, hand sewn wreath sashes
• Just Doodles by Holly Nye — original art
• Backyard Krafts — hand sewn and woodworking items
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.