Tuesday Market at the Athens Farmers Market kicks off Tuesday, May 2 — the first market since major renovations have been made. The community will now have the opportunity to shop at the market on their way home from school or work.
Tuesday Markets will be held every Tuesday from 3-7 p.m. through Aug. 29. Patrons and vendors will enjoy the many improvements to the Athens Farmers Market pavilion made during the off season, including a new green roof, string lighting, additional open space, painted tables, and more.
More improvements are scheduled for the Athens Farmers Market later this year. Work will begin on the next phase as the area is transformed into the Athens Farmers market at Doug Gates Park.
As an Alabama Certified Farmers Market, all produce at the Athens Farmers Market is locally and naturally produced in North Alabama or the Tennessee Valley. All foods and handcrafted goods sold at the market are made locally.
“We are looking forward to providing fresh, local options for foods and artisan items at a more convenient time for many of our patrons,” said Greene. “Come down to the market on Tuesday after carpool or work and shop local.”
For Tuesday’s opening day, local musician Drew Clemons will perform live from 4:30-6:30 p.m., the Athens-Limestone County Public Library will be giving away children’s books, and popular vendors On Thin Ice and Rocket City Popperz will be serving up delicious treats. Tuesday’s musical guest is sponsored by T-Mobile.
Greene says the market is not only a great place to purchase local produce and goods, but it is a place to enjoy the day with family and friends.
While the Tuesday Market will begin this week, the popular Saturday Market is scheduled to return on the morning of June 3 from 8 a.m. until noon. The community is encouraged to sign up for the weekly newsletters for the latest information on the Athens Farmers Market at https://athensmainstreet.us3.list-manage.com/subscribe?u=6f4e3e0571e90975ef2895092&id=ebb6f46016.
