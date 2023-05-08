The Tuesday Market at the Athens Farmer’s market is back in full swing. The Tuesday Market is every Tuesday through Aug. 29 from 3-7 p.m. The following vendors will be at the market Tuesday, May 9.
Food truck
• Sandman Sandmiches
Producers
• King Family Farm- lettuce (variety), onions, Swiss chard, collards, radishes, kale, and canned goods.
• John Clemons- collards and mustard greens
• Sweetgrass Farms- Premium cuts of pasture-raised Red Wattle pork (supplemented with non-GMO feeds-no corn, no soy), seven flavors of ground and link sausages, cage free, non-GMO eggs, fresh cut, and chemical free flowers.
• Hays Mill Farm- eggs and pork
• Twisted Cedar Farm- non-gmo pork cuts and non-gmo eggs.
• Zuzu’s Petals- New England Aster, dogwood saplings, double flower orange day lily, Annabelle hydrangea, purple Mexican petunia, crossvine, Gold Dust Acuba, beautyberry, purple coneflower, hardy amaryllis, vinca, cutleaf coneflower, two-tone purple bearded iris, Stella d’oro daylily, blue-eyed grass, various yard ornaments, and driftwood planter.
• Hicks Ridge Farm- vegetable plants.
Prepared foods
• Lisa’s Lovin Oven- cookies, pies, brownies, and scones.
• Aquanette’s Fried Pies- assorted flavors of fried pies
• Sweet Pea Bakery- sourdough, sourdough bagels, pound cake, and granola.
• Driftwood Dragonfly- hot and cold organic herbal teas and coffee and frozen fruit-tea-licious pops, selling loose leaf teas and herbs, homemade sourdough bread, sourdough granola, kombucha, and herbal body care.
• Connie’s Candy Co.- homemade peanut brittle
• Covenant Acres- assortment of freeze-dried candies
Artisans
• Flirty Flame Candles- candles, melts, room sprays, reed diffusers, body oils, and air freshener beads
• Creations by SJ- wax items: candles, wax melts. Resin: trays, coasters, earrings, bookmarks, etc. Crochet items: headbands, face scrubbies, chapstick holders, little Tiaras, etc. Jewelry: necklaces, earrings, bracelets, and rings. Chapstick, body and lip scrubs.
• Just Doodles by Holly Nye- original art
• Color Me Pink- custom made nail dip powder, car freshies, candles, wax melts. keychain wristlets, car charms.
• Backyard Krafts- wooden ink pens, seam rippers, crochet hook sets, cedar planters, cheese boards, embroidered kitchen towels, lightweight backpacks, double oven mitts, pot holders, cosmetic bags, embroidered beach bags, garden flags and mug rugs.
• Clyde Gregg- hand sewn pillows using vintage fabrics.
• Patio Pet- hand painted concrete critters for outdoor/garden decor.
