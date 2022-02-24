A line of heavy storms that came through Limestone County Tuesday evening packed a punch, leaving many roads flooded and several areas damaged. The National Weather Service was expected in the county Wednesday to survey the area to determine if a tornado could be confirmed.
At 7:26 p.m. Tuesday, the NWS in Huntsville issued a tornado warning in Limestone County. The storm was located near Rogersville and thought to be producing quarter-sized hail. The storm was predicted to impact an area stretching from Cartwright to Elkmont, including the city of Athens.
Wednesday morning, Limestone County Emergency Management Agency had received several reports of damage:
• Two large trees on Motocross Road and Upper Snake Road in West Limestone
• Power lines down on Nelson Road as well as an awning/vehicle cover had blown onto a neighbor’s vehicle on Nelson Road
• Power lines down on Elkton Road, close to the curve on Elm Street
• Water ponding and over roadways countywide
Due to flooding, Cowford Road was closed between Nuclear Plant Road and Browns Ferry Road. Chapman Hollow Road at Hwy. 99 was also closed.
In the city of Athens, Line Road was closed due to flooding. Blair Davis with the city of Athens Utilities reported a few scattered power outages but no major outages.
“We only had one utility pole down, due to a trampoline,” Davis said.
Rainfall totals for Tuesday’s heavy rains ranged from 1.49 inches to 3.20 inches and prompted a flash flood warning in much of Limestone County. Very little drying out is expected as another chance of showers and storms is expected Wednesday night and into Thursday, bringing with it cooler temperatures. The NWS in Huntsville also has more rainfall forecast for this weekend and possibly some snowflakes.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.