Due to the possibility of severe storms on Tuesday afternoon and evening, Athens-Limestone Tourism has made the decision to cancel the Open House and Tree Lighting ceremony scheduled for 4:30-5:30 p.m. tomorrow, Nov. 29. We want to encourage everyone to stay safe and weather aware and we will let you know when we've rescheduled.
The 80+ North Pole Stroll trees are in place and are lit up and available to view throughout the month of December. Make sure to stop by and stroll through and enjoy the electric lights brought to you by Ronnie Marks and Collin Daley.
Also, a reminder to vote for our window decorations (QR code on the front door). Thank you for your continued support.
