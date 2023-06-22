Johnny Turner of Limestone County officially announced his candidacy for Limestone County commissioner District 2.
“Limestone County is the fastest growing county in the state and that growth has brought many good paying jobs and increased opportunities. As the growth continues, it is important to focus on our growing pains, and make sure we are planning in a forward-thinking way. I believe my experience has prepared me to help lead Limestone County at a pivotal time in our history. Change is coming; it is crucial that the county be prepared to embrace that change and that means we must focus on infrastructure, safe roads, and safe communities.”
Turner believes that by focusing on planning for the future we can provide the infrastructure needed to support this growth. He also emphasized that we must ensure our communities’ safety by adequately providing for law enforcement.
Turner, his wife Amber, and their child are active, invested members of the community. For the last 12 years he served as a Field Representative for Congressman Brooks. He was directly responsible for governmental and community relations in Limestone County and Morgan County. He brings with him a strong knowledge of the inner workings of government, public policy, and lobbying in support of initiatives. He believes the knowledge and relationships he has built will be a great benefit to the district.
Marshall Yates, former Chief of Staff for Congressman Brooks had this to say about Turner: “I worked closely with Johnny Turner the better part of a decade. I can tell you Johnny is loyal, a true conservative, big into gun rights, and a strong advocate for Limestone County. He’s the right pick to help grow Limestone country, continue to bring in investment and grow jobs to lead the county into its best decade yet.”
His community service extends outside the workforce as well. Turner currently serves on several non-profit boards, is an active member of the Rotary Club and Athens Limestone County Chamber of Commerce and Journey Church.
Turner is an advocate of efficient government. “Every dollar the government spends comes from the labor of hard-working citizens. I want to work to build the county into the best area for the residents to live in, to work in, to get an education in and to buy homes. To do that, the government needs to work hard for each taxpayer and give them the best return on their tax dollars.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.