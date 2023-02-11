ATHENS, Ala. – The Tennessee Valley Authority is asking for public input on the Browns Ferry Nuclear Plant Subsequent License Renewal Draft Supplemental Environmental Impact Statement. Renewal of the current operating licenses would allow BFN to continue supplying approximately 3,900 megawatts electric capacity of safe, clean, reliable, and cost-effective baseload power for an additional 20 years.
The SEIS addresses the potential environmental effects associated with obtaining Nuclear Regulatory Commission subsequent license renewals for the BFN Units 1, 2, and 3 located in Limestone County, Alabama. Renewal of the current operating licenses would permit operations for an additional 20 years past the current operating license terms, which expire in 2033, 2034, and 2036 for Units 1, 2, and 3, respectively.
BFN’s current baseload generation supports future forecasted baseload power needs, as outlined in the TVA’s 2019 Integrated Resource Plan, by helping to maintain grid stability and generating capacity for TVA’s generation portfolio mix.
TVA will host a public meeting on March 14, 2023, from 6-8 p.m. CST at Calhoun Community College, Decatur campus, in the Advanced Technology Center. Detailed information is available at www.tva.com/nepa.
Comments must be received or postmarked by March 27, 2023, and may be submitted in writing to J. Taylor Johnson, NEPA Specialist, 1101 Market Street, BR 2C-C, Chattanooga, TN, 37402, online at https://www.tva.com/nepa or by email to nepa@tva.gov. Electronic submission of comments is encouraged to ensure timely review and consideration. Please note that all comments received, including names and addresses, will become part of the administrative record and available for public inspection.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.