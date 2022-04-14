The Tennessee Valley Authority awarded the HEART Academy at Julian Newman Elementary a $5,000 grant in partnership with the Bicenntential Volunteers Incorporated.
BVI President Jim Russell said, “Several years ago TVA and BVI joined together to start their STEM Grant Program. By listening to STEM teachers from across the TVA region, we learned that the teachers had great ideas about how to make STEM classes more exciting by making the learning hands-on with real tasks. The thing teachers lacked to do this was funding from their school systems. They had the lesson plans, the ideas, the know-how, but just needed a few thousand dollars to make the magic happen. TVA and BVI decided to close this gap by providing small grants. Today the program provides about 250 grants per year totaling one million dollars. We do this because the region lacks an adequate number of STEM graduates for its workforce. STEM workers are needed to attract businesses that provide good paying jobs. We want more of our school children to learn to love science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) and become this future workforce.”
TVA invited Athens Utilities Electric Department Manager Blair Davis and Mayor Ronnie Marks to attend the presentation of the grant.
“We are committed to supporting STEM education across the TVA area to help develop today’s students into tomorrow’s engineers, scientists and IT professionals. It’s inspiring to contribute to the innovators of the next generation. We are lucky to have such wonderful partners like BVI and Athens Utilities to join us in supporting teachers and students,” said Ashley Walker, TVA public relations specialist.
This grant intends to aid teachers in preparing students for rewarding careers in science, technology, engineering and mathematics.
HEART utilized the grant money to purchase 3D printers and other supplies for the HEART Lab classroom. K-3 students will participate in experiential learning conducting research, designing and creating elements for health, wellness and more utilizing TinkerCad 3D Modeling and Lulzbot 3D printers.
The lab means to inspire imaginative innovation during core classroom years for young students.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.