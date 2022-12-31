Following the weekend of power disruptions, the Tennessee Valley Authority has issued a statement taking responsibility for the event.
“We at TVA take full responsibility for the impact we had on our customers,” it said in a statement online. “We never want to impact anyone’s energy at any time. This is not the way we want to serve our communities and customers.”
The TVA says they are thoroughly reviewing what occurred and why and will share what they learn.
“We are committed to sharing these lessons learned and — more importantly — the corrective actions we’re taking in the weeks ahead to ensure we are prepared to manage significant events in the future,” it said.
On Friday, Dec. 23, the TVA supplied more power than at any other time in its history, producing the highest winter power peak in TVA history.
On Friday, Dec. 23, the TVA reduced system-wide power consumption by 5 percent for two hours and 15 minutes and then again on Saturday in 5-10 percent curtailments for five hours and 40 minutes.
“Most of the local power companies were able to target power reductions that impacted customers for relatively short durations,” it said. “We greatly appreciate their partnership and support throughout this event.”
As of Monday, there were no known outages in Athens-Limestone following a weekend of scattered planned and unplanned outages.
At one point about 6,000 customers were without power, according to Athens Utilities. East Limestone was the main affected area, but outages were scattered throughout the county.
As of 11:30 a.m. Christmas Eve, only about 100 customers were without power following the load curtailment outages. At one point earlier on Christmas Eve, approximately 300 customers scattered throughout Limestone County were without power.
The city reported that outages were rotated through the Athens Utilities system as needed and lasted approximately 15-30 minutes. TVA stopped intermittent outages around 11 a.m. Saturday.
TVA went on to say, “we will learn from this unprecedented event and are committed to providing you with the reliable service you expect and deserve.”
Athens resident Wayne Holt said, “I think TVA will learn from this and plan for the future. We have to remember this event was far from normal, in both length and cold.”
He also asked why Limestone County had so many without power compared to surrounding areas.
“I would like to see them plan for a peak usage as well as a 25 percent population growth for the coming year,” Limestone resident Tracy Moyers said.
The News Courier requested a comment from Athens Utilities regarding the update from TVA, but did not receive a response by press time.
