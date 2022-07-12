This summer, residents of Alabama have experienced record temperatures during the months of June and July with long stints of temperatures in excess of 90 degrees with very little rain or otherwise inclement weather to break up the heat.
This heat has caused residents to push their household AC units and electrical demand to record heights.
On Tuesday, July 5, the TVA delivered a peak power demand of 30,947 megawatts, the 8th highest July peak in TVA history and the first time since 2008 that July power demand has reached this level.
On Wednesday, July 6, scattered rain showers across the region moderated power demand slightly, with a peak demand of 30,465 megawatts.
In June, TVA and local power companies successfully supplied five of the top 10 power demands ever experienced during the month of June.
The TVA asks residents to help control power demand by:
Turning your thermostat up just one degree and using fans to circulate air.
Closing window coverings on the sunny side of your home or office.
If possible, avoid using ovens, dishwashers, clothes dryers and other appliances that generate heat in your home until later in the evening or early in the morning.
The TVA and Athens Utilities remain focused on ensuring your energy needs are reliably met even with the climbing demand for power.
The public power system managed by TVA and 153 local power companies remains stable and secure, consistently providing reliable energy.
