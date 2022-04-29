Rodney Watkins, 46, of Athens and Bethany Jean Berryhill, 24, of Huntsville were arrested by Limestone County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit on April 22 on drug trafficking and other drug related charges.
Watkins remains in Limestone County Detention Center on a $41,000 bond while Berryhill was released on a $41,000 bond.
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit conducted a narcotics operation in the city of Athens.
During this operation, Investigators located approximately 31.04 grams of methamphetamine, heroin, cocaine, crack cocaine, pills, and $7,200 cash.
“I would like to commend our Narcotics Unit for continuing to diligently work these cases to arrest drug traffickers and remove these dangerous drugs from our streets,” Limestone County Sheriff Joshua McLaughlin said.
Rodney Watkins has been charged with the following:
• Distribution of a controlled substance – cocaine – sell/distribute
• Drug trafficking
• Possession of controlled substance – dangerous drugs
• Possession of controlled substance – heroin – possess
• Possession of drug paraphernalia – 1st offense
Bethany Jean Berryhill has been charged with the following:
• Distribution of a controlled substance – cocaine – sell/distribute
• Drug trafficking
• Possession of controlled substance – dangerous drugs
• Possession of controlled substance – heroin – possess
• Possession of drug paraphernalia – 1st offense
