On June 29, 2022, at 3:13 pm, officers with the Decatur Police Department’s Patrol Division were dispatched to Home Depot, located at 1225 Wimberly Drive SW, in reference to a report of a robbery.
While officers were en route to the business, a citizen was able to obtain the tag number and a vehicle description of the suspect’s vehicle.
Officers with the Patrol Division located the suspect’s vehicle near the intersection of 6th Avenue NE and Holly Street, traveling north on Highway 31. Officers attempted to stop the vehicle, but it fled north over the Tennessee River bridge. The vehicle continued north on Highway 31 towards Athens. The vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed and ran off the roadway, crashing into a wooded area, just northwest of Calhoun Community College.
When patrol officers arrived at the crash scene, they found a deceased male, identified as Alfondzo Lafonz Hewlett, 25, of Athens. Hewlett was identified as the driver of the vehicle. The other two occupants fled on foot into a large wooded area.
A perimeter was established and a search for the suspects began. The Decatur Police Department was assisted by ALEA, including their Aviation Unit, members of the Athens Police Department, and the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office in the search for the two remaining suspects.
During the search, law enforcement was alerted that the suspects were inside the Carpenter Technology building. The building was evacuated and numerous officers entered the building and began a search. During that search, both suspects were located and taken into custody without further incident.
One of the suspects, identified as Theodore Breach III, was taken to an area hospital due to the severity of injuries he sustained in the crash. A warrant has since been obtained for his arrest.
The second suspect, identified as K Dupre Baxter, 25, of Huntsville, was taken to the Decatur Police Department and later charged with theft in the 2nd degree. He was booked into the Morgan County Jail and held in lieu of a $2,500 bond.
During the course of the investigation, it was determined that the value of the items stolen exceeded $2,500. The warrant for Breach will be for theft in the 1st degree and the Decatur Police Department will be asking for an upgrade on the charge against Baxter from theft in the 2nd degree to theft in the 1st degree.
ALEA will be handling the motor vehicle crash investigation at the request of the Decatur Police Department. Any inquiries regarding the crash should be directed to ALEA.
It should be noted that although the initial call was a robbery, after further investigation it was determined that a felony theft had occurred and that no force had been used against the employees of the business.
“The above listed defendants are considered innocent until proven guilty in the court of law.”
