The Alabama Department of Corrections reports two incidents that occurred on Thursday June 16, 2022, at Limestone Correctional Facility.
Lancelot Brown, a 31-year-old inmate serving a 20-year sentence for Robbery - first degree out of Madison County, was the victim of an apparent inmate-on-inmate assault involving a weapon.
He was treated for non-life-threatening injuries at the facility healthcare unit.
No weapon was recovered.
Patrick Stinson, a 43-year-old inmate serving a life without parole sentence out of Montgomery County for Rape - first degree.
He sustained non-life- threatening injuries but was transported to Huntsville Medical Center for further treatment.
No weapon was recovered.
These incidents are being investigated by the ADOC Law Enforcement Services Division.
More information will be available upon the conclusion of the investigation.
