Authorities respond to the scene of a boating accident taking place Thursday around noon near Tanner.
Two people were involved in a boating accident near Tanner shortly after noon on Thursday.
According to police scanner information, both individuals are alive and are safely on shore. Officers from both Morgan County Sheriff's Office and Limestone County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene.
The News Courier will update this story as more information becomes available.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.