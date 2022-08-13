Local students Nash Gilbert and Aiden MacKenzie were selected as State Ambassadors for Alabama 4-H.
“I am just genuinely so excited about becoming a 4-H State Ambassador,” said Gilbert, a sophomore at Athens High School. “It was a stressful application process, but it was worth it because I was able to meet so many new people.”
Gilbert went on to say, “I think this group of State Ambassadors will accomplish great things.”
MacKenzie, who is in his third year as State Ambassador, echoed Gilbert’s sentiments.
“I have learned so much during the past two years with the State Ambassadors, and I look forward to learning as much as possible in my third and final year,” said the senior at West Limestone High School.
During the 2022-23 club year, Gilbert and MacKenzie will represent Alabama 4-H. State Ambassadors are charged with leading and assisting with 4-H clubs and youth council meetings throughout the Alabama 4-H.
During the club year, the ambassadors will develop their skills in leadership, citizenship, public relations, and team building.
Chloe Wilson, Limestone County 4-H Foundation Regional Agent, said of the students’ accomplishment, “we are so proud of Nash and Aiden for representing Limestone County 4-H at the state level. We look forward to seeing the new leadership skills that they develop from this position and the new ideas that they will bring back to Limestone County 4-H.”
