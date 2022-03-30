Limestone County has two (2) outdoor warning sirens out of service. Please see below for locations:
Copeland Rd. and East Limestone Rd. (scheduled for repair on April 1, 2022)
Peoples Rd. off Swancott Rd.
Stay weather aware by having several ways to receive weather alerts such as; a NOAA Weather Radio, download a Weather Alert App on your mobile device, sign up through Smart911.com or your local TV and Radio Stations. Please make sure these devices use a battery backup system. Do not rely on outdoor warning sirens because you may not hear them indoors during severe weather.
