A two-vehicle crash at approximately 2:19 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 16, has claimed the life of a Harvest woman. Ashley Brooke Young, 39, was fatally injured when the 2013 Nissan Sentra that she was driving, crossed the centerline and collided head-on with a 2020 Toyota 4Runner, driven by Debra Nunn Zirbel, 59, of Athens. Both were transported by helicopter to a nearby hospital for treatment where Young later succumbed to her injuries. The crash occurred on Alabama 251 near Wooley Springs Road, approximately five-miles north of Ardmore. Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.
Two-vehicle crash claims life
- The News Courier
-
-
Tags
Trending Video
Recommended for you
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Paul David Smith "Smitty", 76, of Athens passed peacefully February 10. A visitation will be held at Rogersville Funeral Home February 19th, 5-6 p.m., memorial service following. Visit rogersvillefh.com to share memories and condolences with the family.
Most Popular
Articles
- Allen arrested after car accident
- Arrest reports Feb. 11
- Blue lights get blue lights
- Arrest reports for Feb. 14
- Scores update: Four Limestone teams moving on to Regional semis
- Puckett sworn in
- Future through past: Athens pastor's son joins family in a new role
- FBI seeks identity of serial bank robbery suspect
- Arrest reports 2/8
- Listerhill announces new loan officer in Athens
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.