A two-vehicle crash at approximately 2:19 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 16, has claimed the life of a Harvest woman. Ashley Brooke Young, 39, was fatally injured when the 2013 Nissan Sentra that she was driving, crossed the centerline and collided head-on with a 2020 Toyota 4Runner, driven by Debra Nunn Zirbel, 59, of Athens. Both were transported by helicopter to a nearby hospital for treatment where Young later succumbed to her injuries. The crash occurred on Alabama 251 near Wooley Springs Road, approximately five-miles north of Ardmore. Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

