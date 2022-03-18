A two-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 6:40 a.m. Friday, March 18, has claimed the life of a Laceys Spring woman. Shirley Morrison Gore, 79, was fatally injured when the 2007 Chevrolet HHR she was driving was struck by a 2006 Dodge Ram driven by James A. Nalley, 29, of Athens. Gore was pronounced deceased at the scene. Nalley was injured and transported to Athens Limestone Hospital. The crash occurred on Black Road at the intersection of Mooresville Road, approximately 10 miles north of Athens, in Limestone County. Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate
Two vehicle crash claims one life
- ALEA
